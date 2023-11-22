Donald Trump Jr Slams 'Radical Democrats' As He Fights To Keep Father On Ballot Amid 14th Amendment Lawsuits

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump Jr. is pushing back against mounting legal efforts to prevent his father, former President Donald Trump, from being included in the 2024 election ballot.

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. took to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his dissent against “Radical Democrats” who he claims are trying to “REMOVE my father President Trump from the ballot.”

He interpreted this as an assault on American voting rights and implored followers to oppose the move by signing a petition. He also shared a link to the petition, which redirected to a site that said, “Keep president Trump on the ballot.”

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘New Idea’ For Probing Jan 6 Capitol Riots Panel ‘May Be Her Dumbest Yet,’ Says Jimmy Kimmel

Why It Matters: The outcry from Trump Jr. comes in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case that could potentially prohibit former President Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot due to the 14th Amendment. This Amendment prohibits individuals from holding office if they have participated in an insurrection after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution.

A lower Colorado court had earlier ruled that former President Trump instigated the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, but concluded that this did not make him ineligible for the presidency. Appeals against this ruling have been lodged by both Trump and the citizens advocating for his disqualification from the ballot.

The initial lawsuit was filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a group with left-leaning ideologies. They represent four Republicans and two independent voters from Colorado and have requested the state’s highest court to confirm that the 14th Amendment is applicable to the presidency.

The Colorado case is one of multiple 14th Amendment lawsuits against the former president unfolding nationwide. Recently, a liberal activist group, having initiated a lawsuit in Michigan, took its case to the state’s highest court. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s highest court dismissed a separate 14th Amendment lawsuit against Trump earlier this month.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Also: 2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds: Trump The Favorite, Newsom Gains, Haley Soars Higher