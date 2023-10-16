Amazon's Puzzling Job Listing, Jamie Raskin Slamming Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Speakership Crisis And A Chance To Win A Free Tesla Model Y: Top Stories From The Weekend You Shouldn't Miss

The past weekend brought an interesting mix of stories. From an unusual job posting by Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN that sparked speculations to fierce political debates involving former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. TSLA offered a tempting deal to its fans. Let’s dive into the weekend’s top news stories.

Mysterious Job Listing at Amazon

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN recently posted a somewhat peculiar job listing for a “director of security engineering” linked to the elusive “Project Panda.” The listing, which sought “opportunistic candidates,” stirred up a great deal of speculation among recruitment circles. Check out the intriguing details in the full article.

Trump Slammed as ‘Walking National Security Risk’

Democratic Congressman Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), in an MSNBC op-ed, labeled former President Donald Trump a “walking national security risk” following Trump’s criticism of Israel at a New Hampshire campaign rally. For more on this political fallout, read the full article.

Republican Infighting Over House Speaker Nomination

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) expressed his disbelief over GOP members, including Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Donald Trump, using Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) cancer diagnosis against his bid for the House Speaker role. Discover the full story in the full article.

Cheney Warns Against Jordan’s Speakership Bid

Former GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned that the GOP stands to lose the House majority if Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) becomes Speaker. She voiced her concerns on the social media platform X. Read the full article.

Win a Free Tesla Model Y

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has a new offer for its fans. Tesla users with 1,000 referral credits now stand a chance to win a free Model Y Long Range. The winner will be chosen randomly in January 2024. Read the full article.

Photo by Sundry Photography on Shutterstock