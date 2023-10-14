Former GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) heightened her criticism of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), forecasting a future loss of the House for the GOP if the Congressman becomes Speaker.

What Happened: Cheney, on Friday, took to social media platform X to express her concerns. She argued that choosing Jordan as Speaker would signify the GOP abandoning the Constitution, leading to a deserved loss of House majority.

"If Rs nominate Jordan to be Speaker, they will be abandoning the Constitution. They'll lose the House majority and they'll deserve to," she said.

Cheney’s criticism was fueled by Jordan’s close alliance with former President Donald Trump and his role in the efforts to retain Trump in power after the 2020 election. She accused Jordan of being involved in a conspiracy to overturn the election. "Jim Jordan was involved in Trump's conspiracy to steal the election and seize power," she wrote.

"He urged that Pence refuse to count lawful electoral votes."

Why It Matters: Jordan reentered the Speaker race after previously losing the GOP nomination to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.). Scalise then withdrew due to a lack of support from his conference.

Meanwhile, Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) stated his intention to join the Speaker race.

Cheney, serving as the vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, had earlier identified Jordan as a key figure in Trump’s attempts to reverse the 2020 election results. The committee’s report detailed Jordan’s involvement in several post-election strategy meetings, including a call with Trump on Jan. 2, 2021.

Photo by Jerome460 on Shutterstock