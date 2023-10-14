Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has a new offer for consumers looking to drive home a new Model Y Long Range.

What Happened: Tesla users with 1,000 referral credits can now redeem it for a chance to win a free Model Y Long Range. The winner will be selected at random in January 2024.

While the vehicle itself would be free, the winner will be responsible for taxes and fees, Tesla said. Interested individuals can make multiple entries into the draw. However, only select configurations of the vehicle will be available.

Last month, Tesla announced a similar offer to win a Model 3 Performance.

Why It Matters: Tesla users can accumulate sufficient referral credits by having friends or family use their referral link to purchase a Tesla product for the first time or even take a demo drive of a Tesla.

Tesla awards active participants of its referral program in several ways. Last month, the EV giant offered its customers the option to redeem 30,000 credits for an invitation to its Cybertruck delivery event scheduled for later this year.

