Intelligence Reports On Hamas Failed To Reach Biden Before Attack Occurred

In a stunning revelation related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, crucial intelligence reports about potential threats from Hamas reportedly failed to reach the highest echelons of the Biden administration.

What Happened: The oversight has raised eyebrows about the communication protocols within the U.S. intelligence community and the administration's focus on global threats.

The CIA generated two distinct reports, indicating a surge in potential violence from Hamas, targeting Israel, according to a report by the New York Times.

The initial report, dated Sept. 28, highlighted the possibility of rocket attacks by Hamas into Israel. A follow-up report on Oct. 5 reinforced these concerns. Despite the urgency of these alerts, they were reportedly not escalated to top officials, including President Joe Biden.

Several anonymous U.S. officials told The New York Times that the reports were routine, and drew parallels between the recent reports and other intelligence briefings on potential Palestinian unrest that had been drafted earlier in the year.

According to the newspaper, the focus of U.S. intelligence officials has increasingly moved toward emerging threats from nations like China, Russia and Iran. This shift may have inadvertently led to oversight regarding the threat posed by Hamas.

Reports also suggest that Egypt had cautioned Israel about a potential Hamas attack approximately three days before it occurred.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock