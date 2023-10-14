Trump Boldly Declares 'Only I Can Protect Israel' Amid Raging Middle Eastern Conflict: 'Nobody Else Will, Nobody Else Can'

In a recent statement, former President Donald Trump emphasized his supposedly unparalleled ability to safeguard Israel, especially in light of recent events.

What Happened: Trump asserted on Friday that he is the only person who is equipped to ensure Israel's security, particularly following Hamas' attack on Israeli civilians last weekend.

"I kept Israel safe. Nobody else will, nobody else can," he said in a campaign video posted on Truth Social, which highlighted his past endeavors in maintaining Israel's safety.

"I know all of the players. They can’t do it. But I kept Israel safe and I will keep Israel safe. Thank you very much," he said.

At a campaign rally on Wednesday, Trump speculated that such an attack on Israel would not have taken place under his leadership. "If the [2020] election wasn’t rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel," he claimed, according to Mediaite.

Earlier this week, Trump also critiqued Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting Netanyahu was inadequately prepared for the assault.

Trump said, "Under Trump, they wouldn’t have had to be prepared." The embattled billionaire politician expressed astonishment that Israeli intelligence overlooked signs of the looming attack.

“Who would’ve thought their intelligence wouldn’t have been able to pick this up? Thousands of people were involved. Thousands of people knew about it and they let this slip by. That was not a good thing for him or for anybody,” Trump said.

