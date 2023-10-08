Trump Blasts NY Attorney General Letitia James, Appears Less Attentive To Israel-Hamas Conflict: 'Total Wack Job'

While leaders across the world are closely watching the unfolding conflict in Israel, former President Donald Trump has appeared more engrossed in his legal battles, particularly his fraud trial led by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

What Happened: Trump, not one to shy away from expressing his views, shared a video on social media platforms showcasing James, stating, “The number one issue in this country is defeating Donald Trump. Nothing else matters.” The move was seen as an attempt to highlight what he perceived as a biased stance against him, reported Politico.

Amid his posts about the trial, Trump did comment on the situation in Israel, albeit briefly. According to Politico, in a campaign statement, he said, “These Hamas attacks are a disgrace, and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports say came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again.”

Trump, however, didn't stop in his criticism of James on social media. In one post, he labeled her a “total Wack Job” and wrote, “The Corrupt A.G.’s Fake Trial in New York should be immediately ended. The highly political Judge is being CONNED by the Racist A.G.”

The attorney general filed a lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of significant business fraud. The former president has since been vocal in his criticism of James and others involved in the trial, leading to the imposition of a partial gag order by Judge Arthur Engoron.

Trump has long been a vocal supporter of Israel. During his presidency, he formed a close bond with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

