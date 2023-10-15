Apple's Right To Repair Becomes Law, Tesla Owners Use iPhone 15 Pro Button As Car Key Substitute And Other Top Tech Stories From This Week

This week was certainly eventful in the tech sector. Notably, Apple Inc. AAPL made headlines with a series of developments. Below, we delve deeper into the top stories that made waves over the weekend.

Apple-Backed Right to Repair Turns Into Law

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the SB 244 bill, also known as the Right to Repair Act, into law this week. This legislation, backed by Apple, allows device owners to repair their devices at third-party repair shops, creating a significant shift in the repair industry. Read the full article here.

Upcoming Apple Watch May Lack Anticipated Features

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his predictions about the 2024 Apple Watch. The device may not feature Micro LED screens or introduce blood glucose monitoring, potentially indicating a lack of innovative features in the forthcoming device. Read the full article here.

iPhone 17 Could Make Your Powerbank Obsolete

According to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might introduce a new technology for its mainboard in the iPhone 17, potentially providing enhanced internal space and cost-saving benefits. Read the full article here.

Tesla Owners Use iPhone 15 Pro Button as Car Key Substitute

Owners of Tesla Inc. vehicles are leveraging the new iPhone 15 Pro’s “action button” as a car key substitute, unlocking their cars, initiating the car’s AC system, and more without unlocking their phones. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk and Tim Cook Not America’s Most Popular CEOs

The most popular CEOs in America, as voted by employees, might surprise you. Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook didn’t make the top spot. Instead, CEOs who haven’t laid off employees in 2023 topped the list. Read the full article here.

