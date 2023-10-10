Tesla Owners Are Using This iPhone 15 Pro Button For Unlocking Their Cars, Pop The Frunk And Turn On AC

Owners of Tesla TSLA vehicles are now using the new iPhone 15 Pro’s “action button” as a car key substitute, exploiting the phone’s customizable feature.

According to a report by Business Insider, the shortcut feature on Apple Inc.’s AAPL new iPhone 15 Pro replaces the traditional ring/silent switch and can be programmed to perform a user’s preferred action.

Tesla owners have begun programming this button to unlock their cars, open the trunk, and even initiate the car’s air conditioning system. This innovative use of the “action button” allows Tesla owners to perform these actions without having to unlock their phones or even take them out of their pockets.

See Also: Tesla Sets Up Dedicated X Account For Cybertruck: Does It Signal An Imminent Launch?

Tesla vehicles, unlike most cars, do not come with a physical key fob. Instead, they are typically controlled via an app or unlocked with a key card.

iPhone users had previously been able to create specific shortcuts to control their vehicles using their phones. However, the iPhone 15 Pro’s new “action button” provides a more convenient and tactile way to trigger these shortcuts, eliminating the need to wake up the iPhone or navigate the home screen.

The “action button” can be customized to perform a variety of actions, including starting the car, activating the heated seats and steering wheel, enabling sentry mode, or controlling the vehicle’s charging. Users can set up these functions by navigating to “Action Button” in their iPhone’s settings and selecting their preferred Tesla shortcut.

Read Next: Elon Musk Teases Cybertruck Fans With Thrilling Off-Roading X Livestream From Baja, 1.4M Viewers Tune In

Photo by Keshan De Mel on Shutterstock