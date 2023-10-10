Next Apple Watch May Not Feature Screens Which Give A Painting-Like Feel, Says This Expert

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the 2024 Apple Inc. AAPL Watch may not feature Micro LED screens that offer a painting-like feel, indicating a potential absence of innovative features in the upcoming device.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Kuo shared his estimates and predictions, stating that the “2025 new Apple Watch will likely use Micro LED.” However, he said it won’t be surprising if this development gets postponed till 2026.

Kuo further said that the 2024 Apple Watch might not introduce blood glucose monitoring — a highly anticipated feature that could significantly impact health tracking and monitoring capabilities. Currently, Apple Watches neither have the technology nor sensors for blood glucose monitoring.

While Kuo’s insights are typically reliable, there is room for speculation regarding the scope of these predictions.

His projections may not necessarily eliminate the possibility of a potential “Apple Watch X” on the horizon. Previously, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman hinted at a more substantial overhaul of the Apple Watch to mark its tenth anniversary, expected in 2024 or 2025.

However, Kuo’s statement does indicate a potential slump in Apple Watch shipments, with an estimated 15% decline for 2023, although he remained hopeful that its integration with Cupertino’s first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, could “drive shipment momentum for both products.”

Why It’s Important: In January earlier this year, it was reported that Apple intends to transition to in-house custom displays starting in 2024, with the high-end Apple Watch Ultra leading the way.

The switch to Micro LED technology promises brighter and more vibrant colors, potentially creating a more immersive visual experience. The Tim Cook-led company has been making efforts to switch displays for years and it could result in a setback for Samsung Display Co. and LG Display Co. — the two main suppliers of Apple Watch screens.

“The displays make content appear like it’s painted on top of the glass, according to people who have seen them, who asked not to be identified because the project is still under wraps,” Gurman reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to release its Vision Pro headset for sale in early 2024.

