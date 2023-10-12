Apple Watcher Says iPhone 17 May Finally Have Tech That Could Allow You To Leave That Hunk Of A Powerbank At Home

Popular tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that in the upcoming 2025 iPhone 17, Apple Inc. AAPL may incorporate a new technology for its mainboard, potentially offering enhanced internal space and cost-saving benefits.

What Happened: Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, has reported that Apple has been exploring the use of Resin Coated Copper or RCC for the mainboard of the iPhone 17.

This RCC technology, if perfected, could replace the traditional bonding sheet found in existing mainboards with a deposited resin, simplifying the manufacturing process.

Should this technology be integrated successfully, it could increase internal space within the device, which can pave the way for new components or a slightly larger battery.

Kuo said, “RCC can reduce the thickness of the mainboard (i.e., it can save internal space) and make the drilling process easier because it’s fiberglass-free,” which could potentially lead to a slimmer device, lower manufacturing costs, and a more efficient assembly process.

However, Kuo noted that RCC technology wouldn’t be adopted for next year’s smartphone lineup, the iPhone 16, due to concerns about its fragility and inability to pass drop tests.

According to this analyst, Ajinomoto is currently the leading supplier of RCC material, and the success of this endeavor hinges on Apple and Ajinomoto’s ability to enhance the RCC material before the 2025 iPhone 17 models enter production.

Why It’s Important: Meanwhile, for its upcoming iPhone 16 series, Cupertino is rumored to apply micro-lens arrays or MLA to the OLED panels, making the display brighter and more efficient.

It has also been reported that Apple might be planning to include a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera sensor in the iPhone 16 Pro along with Wi-Fi 7 technology in the highest-end models.

