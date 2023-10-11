Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said the U.S. was confronting a political and constitutional crisis and emphasized his commitment to defending the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

What Happened: Raskin, in an interview with Maryland Matters, expressed his desire to remain in his House seat despite calling the idea to replace Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) "very attractive."

Raskin also commented on the former house speaker’s historic ousting and slammed ex-president Donald Trump for backing the hardliners. "Kevin McCarthy essentially set the table for his own toppling by the MAGA elements within the GOP caucus," he said.

"We saw the results of his constant appeasement of [Reps.] Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Green and the other fanatical elements within the Republican caucus, who report directly to Donald Trump."

"Unfortunately, we're still in a political and constitutional emergency with all of Trump's assaults on democratic institutions, including the justice system," Raskin said, commenting on Trump’s recent attacks on the U.S. justice system.

"He is attacking the judges in the various cases that have been brought against him by grand jury indictments from citizens around the country for his crime. He is entitled to the presumption of innocence and due process, but he has no right to defy judicial orders any more than any other criminal defendant does."

Why It Matters: After McCarthy’s historic ousting, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise have already thrown their hats into the ring for the top congress position. Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, the speaker pro tempore, will supervise the upcoming Speaker elections.

Jordan and Scalise detailed their plans during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to avoid a government shutdown ahead of a conference vote for speaker on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial served Trump a gag order after the ex-president made “disparaging” remarks about a court clerk.

