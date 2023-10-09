Trump's MAGA Supporters Criticized By Hillary Clinton In New Interview: 'Maybe There Needs To Be A Formal Deprogramming Of The Cult Members'

Donald Trump continues to dominate election polls of Republican voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

This comes as supporters of Trump trust him more than other figures in their lives and now believe the Republican party cares more about them.

What Happened: In the 2016 election, Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the U.S.

Clinton has been critical of Trump in the years since she lost to Trump in the election and in a new interview had some choice words for supporters of the 2024 presidential candidate.

Clinton said Trump has no credibility left while speaking in an interview with CNN.

“He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him? Because at some point maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen,” Clinton said.

As shared by The Guardian, Clinton’s interview included discussions on criminal charges the former president faces. Clinton previously reacted to one of Trump’s indictments in real-time during a planned interview appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Clinton encouraged viewers it’s important to defeat Trump and his followers, calling them “election deniers.”

“We have to just be smarter about how we are trying to empower the right people inside the Republican party.”

Clinton went on to call Trump “an authoritarian populist” who is able to control the emotional and psychological needs of the base of the Republican party.

“[They] see in him someone who speaks for them and they are determined they will continue to vote for him, attend his rallies and wear his merchandise, because for whatever reason he and his very negative, nasty form of politics resonates with them.”

Clinton also criticized the “Make America Great Again” slogan used by Trump, calling it a way for voters to “say what they want and insult whoever came in their way.”

The popular Trump slogan even became an ETF with the launch of the Point Bridge America First ETF MAGA in 2018.

“It is like a cult and somebody has to break it, break that momentum.”

Clinton said she hoped Biden would be able to defeat Trump and his supporters.

“And hopefully then that will be the end and the fever will break.”

Related Link: Do Republicans Care About The Debates Without Trump?

Why It’s Important: Numerous indictments and charges against Trump haven’t seemed to hurt his support from Republican voters.

The former president also skipped the first two Republican primary debates and still commands a 48-point lead in the latest Morning Consult poll.

Benzinga recently shared the results of a survey that found that many voters thought things were better under Trump than under current leadership.

Voters in the poll were also asked who they trusted the most. In the results, Trump was found to be more trusted by Republican voters than friends and family, conservative media figures and religious leaders.

The founder of the MAGA ETF recently announced he had shifted his support to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for support during the 2024 election race. The ETF is expected to continue to operate whether Trump is in office or picks a new campaign slogan.

Read Next: 2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds: Where Do Trump And Clinton Stand?

Photos: Shutterstock

