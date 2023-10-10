Donald Trump Slams Arch Critic Will Hurd On Exit From 2024 Presidential Race: He 'Went Out With A Bang'

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform to react to his critic and former Rep. Will Hurd‘s (R-Texas) withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

What Happened: Trump, on his Truth Social platform on Monday, commented on Hurd’s decision to step away from the presidential race and criticized his subsequent endorsement of fellow GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley.

Trump described Hurd as a “failed former Congressman” and a “nasty and jealous guy.” The former president also took a swipe at Hurd’s personality, stating that he “truly doesn't have what it takes.”

“It's about time! Will Hurd, the failed former Congressman from the great State of Texas, who decided not to run for Congress again because he did an ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE JOB (ZERO Personality!), and couldn't win, has just now decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Campaign where he, likewise, drew "flies!" He is a nasty and jealous guy, who truly doesn't have what it takes. Luckily for him, he couldn't make the Debate Stage, but went out with a bang – He endorsed Birdbrain!,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: The long-shot GOP presidential candidate decided to cease his 2024 presidential race, which was primarily centered around his criticism of ex-President Trump. This comes at a time when his party appears to be inclining more toward former U.S. leader’s policies.

Hurd, who joined the crowded Republican primary field in late July as the final major contender, has struggled to make a substantial impression as a moderate seeking to redirect the party from Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda.

Hurd, a staunch critic of Trump, had previously fired a number of shots at the former president. He earlier said that Trump’s presidential campaign was not aimed at making America great again but rather to avoid potential legal troubles. The former Texas representative stated, “He’s running for president to stay out of prison."

