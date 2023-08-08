'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Wishes For Trump, Biden MMA Clash, Similar To Potential Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Duel

On Tuesday, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki highlighted the potential of the anticipated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight between tech magnates Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to raise millions for charity.

What Happened: Kiyosaki took to Twitter to share his views on the upcoming MMA bout between Musk and Zuckerberg. He posed the question of who people think will win versus who they want to win.



While he acknowledged that many might not be invested in the outcome, he emphasized the charitable impact of the event.



Kiyosaki also humorously expressed his desire to see a similar match between political figures like Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

See Also: Elon Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Jim Cramer Says One Billionaire Will Crush The Other

Why It Matters: The proposed MMA fight between Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X, and Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Meta Platforms, has become a symbol of their ongoing rivalry in the tech industry.

Musk’s recent health concerns, including potential surgery due to “mega back pain” and the MRI scan of his neck and upper back, add a layer of uncertainty to the event.

The fight, which Musk announced would be livestreamed on X, is not just about personal differences but also represents the competition between their respective platforms, with Meta’s Threads directly challenging Musk’s X. The anticipation surrounding the bout is further intensified as both tech magnates have been seen training with renowned fighters.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Serve As Inspiration For Children, Says Marc Andreessen: Message Is Not ‘How You Beat People Up’