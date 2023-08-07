Elon Musk Anticipates Possible Surgery Ahead Of 'Cage Fight' With Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), announced he may require surgery following an MRI scan of his neck and upper back, scheduled for Monday.

Musk, 52, revealed on his social media platform, X, that he will know later this week if surgery is necessary. This comes ahead of his proposed cage fight with Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg. Musk previously mentioned the possibility of an operation to reinforce the titanium plate holding his C5/C6 vertebrae together.

Musk has reported experiencing “mega back pain” following a sumo wrestling match.

“Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week,” he said in a post.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg has escalated recently, following the launch of Threads, a social network by Facebook-parent Meta, which directly competes with Musk’s X.

Zuckerberg has proposed Aug 26 for the cage fight, stating on Threads, “I’m ready today,” and is awaiting Musk’s confirmation.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Photos by Kathy Hutchins and Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock

