Elon Musk Announces Live Stream Of 'Zuckerberg v Musk' Fight On X

Beyond being a spectacle, the proposed cage match between X owner Elon Musk and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg symbolizes the enduring rivalry between two of the tech industry's most influential figures.

On Sunday, Musk said in a post that the proposed fight with Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had said on X that he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight," adding that he did not have time to work out, so he had brought the weights to work.

Following Musk's post, one of his followers asked the billionaire entrepreneur the point of the fight. Musk responded by saying, "It's a civilized form of war. Men love war".

Musk and Zuckerberg have been observed training with renowned fighters, intensifying the excitement surrounding their potential match. Zuckerberg was seen training with Israel Adesanya, the current middleweight UFC champion, while Musk was spotted training with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre and MMA instructor John Danaher.

Considering both tech magnates' martial arts backgrounds, the possibility of a cage match between the two seems more plausible.

The feud between Musk and Zuckerberg has also spilled into their professional lives. Recently, Musk launched a scathing insult at Zuckerberg on X, fueling the public's hatred and adding to the intrigue surrounding their proposed cage match.

