Trump's Lawyers Wanted Election Subversion Hearing Held Next Week Due To His Busy Legal Calendar — Judge Sets It For Friday

On Monday, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan announced a hearing regarding the protective order in the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump. The hearing is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

What Happened: The hearing will address the rules for handling evidence in the special counsel's case against Trump, CNN reports.

This comes after Trump’s attorneys requested the hearing to be scheduled for early next week due to Trump’s busy legal calendar.

Chutkan, however, opted for Friday. Trump is not required to attend the hearing. Protective orders in criminal cases are typically sought to safeguard sensitive information and ensure witnesses aren’t subjected to undue pressure.

Why It Matters: Trump’s legal team has reportedly detailed extensive plans for trial preparation, including interviewing numerous witnesses and reviewing a significant amount of evidence.

The team has requested more time before the trial, emphasizing the case’s complexity and the vast amount of information to be reviewed, according to CNN.

Judge Chutkan has previously been involved in cases related to Trump, as she presided over a hearing granting access to documents from Trump's tenure during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots.

Trump’s recent reactions on his Truth Social media platform have shown his dissatisfaction with Chutkan’s decisions.

Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, has defended the former president’s actions during the 2020 election as “aspirational” and protected under the First Amendment.

