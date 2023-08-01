Donald Trump Tells House Republicans To Either Impeach Joe Biden Or 'Get Out'

House Republicans are under pressure from former President Donald Trump to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden over alleged involvement in his family’s business dealings, USA Today reports.

Trump’s Call for Action: In a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump urged GOP lawmakers to act on what he calls “Democratic fraud” or face electoral consequences.

“Any Republican that doesn't act on Democratic fraud should be immediately primaried and get out,” Trump said.

See Also: Trump on Economy, Jerome Powell, Abortion, and Voting: “This is a Country That is Falling”

House Republicans’ Dilemma: However, House Republicans are caught in a political bind. With a packed schedule upon their return to Washington in September, an impeachment inquiry could consume valuable time needed for must-pass spending bills.

Furthermore, multiple House Republicans represent districts that Biden won in the 2020 presidential election, making an impeachment inquiry a politically risky move.

Trump’s Legal Troubles: Trump’s call for impeachment comes amidst his own legal troubles, including a possible indictment for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Despite these challenges, Trump remains the current frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Read Next: Trump’s Former Ally and Presidential Candidate Says It’s Time to Move on From Him, Otherwise We Will Have a General Election Dealing with Lawsuits

Image vIa Shutterstock