Judge Assigned To Trump's New Case Has A History With Him: 'Presidents Are Not Kings'

Judge Tanya Chutkan assigned to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment case of attempts to overturn the 2020 election has a long history with him, Politico reports.

Chutkan has previously presided over the hearing in 2021 which granted the group investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots access documents from Trump’s time in the White House. This decision was supported by a higher court and the Supreme Court didn’t change it.

"Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President," Chutkan had written in the ruling.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Chutkan came to the U.S. for college and later served as a public defender in Washington, D.C. for over a decade. She was confirmed as a federal trial judge in 2014.

Unlike some of her colleagues, Chutkan has avoided direct criticisms of Trump. However, she has expressed her disapproval of the Capitol attack and the prospect of renewed political violence in 2024.

