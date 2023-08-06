Trump Says He Will Ask For Recusal Of 2020 Election Subversion Case Judge, Change Of Venue Out Of D.C: 'No Way I Can Get A Fair Trial'

Donald Trump is not furthering his cause by continuing to go off on his Truth Social media platform.

What Happened: On Sunday, Trump launched a tirade, attacking U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan after she denied a request from the former president's legal team to extend the Monday, 5 p.m. deadline to respond to the Department of Justice's call for a protective order.

In an all-capitalized post, Trump said, "THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE ‘ASSIGNED’ TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE.”

"EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C."

Why It's Important: Trump faced a third indictment last week for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The former president drew the attention of the federal prosecutors, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, with an incendiary post on Truth Social on Friday. In the post, Trump said, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Immediately after, in a standard move, federal prosecutors filed a request for a protective order to Judge Chutkan, the New York Times reported.

In the request, they said the order was particularly important as Trump has “previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”

Trump's lawyer John Lauro, meanwhile, filed court papers to Chutkan, requesting her to extend the deadline to file any objections to Thursday. But the prosecutors argued that the government needed the order to start handing over discovery evidence. Chutkan was randomly assigned to the case when the indictment was filed.

