The Weight Of Justice: Donald Trump's Charges Could Lead To 641 Years In Jail

Former President Donald Trump is now confronting with 78 felony charges spanning three cases, many of which carry the possibility of substantial prison sentences.

Trump faces federal charges in three separate indictments. The first involves a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The second indictment is related to the transfer of classified documents from the White House to his residence at Mar-a-Lago. The third indictment concerns the embattled businessman-turned-politician's endeavors to overturn the 2020 election.

According to a report by Politico, if Trump were convicted on all counts and given the maximum penalty for each, he would face nearly 641 years in prison.

However, the aforementioned charges do not account for the potentially additional charges Trump may face in Georgia. He could be indicted later this year in relation to his alleged attempts to overturn the state's election results in 2020.

The prospect of sending Trump to prison presents unparalleled practical and legal complexities that will weigh heavily on the judges' decision-making. For one, the logistical challenge of incarcerating a former president entitled to continuous Secret Service protection is extraordinary.

Also Read: What An Irony! Trump Walks On Stage As Line From Song About 'Going to Prison' Plays In Background

There is also the concern of a potential constitutional crisis if Trump were to be re-elected to the White House in 2024, only to be then ordered by a judge to serve a prison term, Politico reported.

Jared Carter, a law professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, told Insider that the nearly 650-year figure is "never going to happen."

"Trump, if he were convicted of every single crime that he's been charged with, is looking at significantly less than that," Carter told the outlet. "That's not to say that people who have been convicted of some of these crimes in recent years didn't get lengthy prison sentences, we're just not talking about 641 years."

Carter also said that a judge could sentence someone convicted of multiple crimes to serve the sentences concurrently, meaning that the penalties could be served simultaneously, thereby reducing time spent in prison.

Now Read: Trump Says Ivanka And Others Will Not Return To White House If He Wins In 2024: 'My Family Has Been Through Hell'