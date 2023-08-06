Week In Appleverse: MacBook Pro Discount, iPhone 15 Overhaul, Series 9 Watch, Earnings Report And More:

This week in the Appleverse, we saw a range of exciting developments. From a massive discount on the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro to the anticipated overhaul of the iPhone 15, there was plenty to talk about. The Apple Inc. AAPL Watch Series 9 is set to introduce a bold new color, while hundreds of ChatGPT-like apps were removed from the Chinese App Store. Lastly, Apple celebrated a record-breaking quarter in India, defying the global drop in iPhone sales.

Massive Discount on 16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro

The 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is now available at a massive discount of $1,250, bringing it down to its all-time low price. The deal is applicable to the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Despite the launch of M2-powered MacBooks, the M1 Pro chipset remains a powerful choice. Read the full article here.

iPhone 15 Poised for a Massive Overhaul

As the highly anticipated iPhone 15 approaches its release, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts lower demand compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to include four models, all expected to have a long-awaited USB-C port and the Dynamic Island feature. Read the full article here.

Apple Watch Series 9 Introduces a Bold New Color

Apple is rumored to launch the Apple Watch Series 9 with a fresh twist: a "pink" color option. However, the rumors about these new color options have generated mixed reactions among Apple enthusiasts. Read the full article here.

Apple Removes Hundreds of ChatGPT-Like Apps from Chinese App Store

Apple has reportedly purged hundreds of apps that provided ChatGPT-like services from the Chinese App Store. The company said that the apps were pulled “because they include content that is illegal in China.” Read the full article here.

Apple Celebrates Record-Breaking Quarter in India

Apple had an exhilarating June quarter, setting a new record in India thanks to the brisk sales of iPhones and the opening of its first two stores in the country. Despite a small share in the smartphone market, CEO Tim Cook sees enormous potential in India. Read the full article here.

