iPhone 15 Poised For A Massive Overhaul After Six Years, But Analyst Predicts Lower Demand Compared to iPhone 14

As Apple Inc.’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 approaches its release, renowned analyst predicts of lower demand compared to its predecessor, iPhone 14.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 15 series might not generate the same level of demand as the popular iPhone 14 series did in the previous year.

This forecast has sparked worries among investors and industry insiders, given the iPhone’s significant role in driving revenue for Apple and its suppliers.

Kuo predicted a universal decline in Apple’s hardware product shipment forecast for the second half of 2023 compared to last year. This forecast may impact supplier prices unless Apple indicates confidence in market demand.

He also said that iPhone 15 launch could expect lower demand than its predecessor, the iPhone 14, potentially putting growth pressure on suppliers in the second half of this year.

“Unless the demand for the iPhone 15 is better than market expectations after launch, most of the suppliers will face growth pressure in 2H23 as the demand for iPhone 15 is lower than that of iPhone 14,” Kuo said.

What New Features Are Expected: The iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to include four models: the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max.

All versions are expected to have a long-awaited USB-C port and the Dynamic Island feature, previously reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to boast a faster A17 Bionic chip, titanium frames, a customizable Action button, thinner bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an impressive 5-6x optical zoom for the Pro Max camera.

Possible Reasons for Lower Demand: Industry experts speculate that the iPhone 15 Pro models’ potential price increase (estimated to be $100 to $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro models in the U.S.) could deter some customers, particularly during a period of higher inflation and economic uncertainty.

Why It’s Important: It was previously reported that iPhone sales in the U.S. and South America are slowing down, and in China, they are flat as people are waiting for the iPhone 15 series launch in September. ph

As a result, Cupertino could face its largest revenue drop in the September quarter since 2016, possibly due to weak economic and customers holding back purchases for the highly-anticipated iPhone 15 lineup.

