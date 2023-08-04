Apple Celebrates Record-Breaking Quarter In India, Defying Drop In Global iPhone Sales

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Apple Inc AAPL had an exhilarating June quarter, setting a new record in India thanks to the brisk sales of iPhones and the opening of its first two stores in the country.

What Happened? Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, announced this development during a call discussing the April-June quarter, mentioning the company’s record-breaking, double-digit iPhone sales in India during the period.

Cook flew down to India to inaugurate the stores and stated that they are performing above expectations, though it’s still early days. He expressed satisfaction with Apple’s robust growth in India and emphasized the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its retail channel and increase direct-to-consumer offers.

Why it matters? Despite a small share in the smartphone market, Cook sees enormous potential in India, given it’s the world’s second-largest smartphone market, mostly dominated by mid-range phones. Many Indians aspire to own an iPhone, boosting Apple’s market share.

Cook also touched upon Apple’s socio-environmental efforts in India. The company collaborates with Acumen, a global non-profit, to promote clean energy innovation and improve living standards in India.

Photo by kovop on Shutterstock