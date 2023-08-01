Get The 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro With M1 Pro Chip At A $1,250 Discount

Apple Inc.'s AAPL 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is a powerful notebook, and is now available at a massive discount of $1,250, bringing it down to its all-time low price.

What Is The Deal: The 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip is available at $1,449. It usually sells for $2,699, but Woot is offering it at a discount of $1,250.

The deal is applicable 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so there's abundant memory and space on offer. Woot has the Space Gray color on offer.

Launched in late 2021, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the more powerful MacBooks out there. Even though Apple has since launched M2-powered MacBooks, the M1 Pro chipset is powerful enough two years later, too.

If you are looking for a powerful multitasking MacBook, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip is worth considering.

MacBook Pro Features: This 2021 MacBook Pro sports a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. It delivers a sustained brightness of 1,000 nits with HDR enabled. It also borrows the notch from iPhones, which helps trim the bezels.

Powering the MacBook Pro is the M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for seamless performance.

Adding to the list of pros is the fact that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is rated to deliver 21 hours of usage on a single charge. This means it is a great productivity machine because it is powerful and can last almost an entire day without breaking a sweat.

Connectivity options include three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a memory card slot. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast wireless connectivity.

