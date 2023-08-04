Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg's Threads 'Committed The Cardinal Sin' Of Boring People To Death

As Meta Platforms Inc.’s META latest social media platform, Threads’ daily active user count continues to drop, Elon Musk has accused Mark Zuckerberg’s forum of committing a “cardinal sin.”

What Happened: Meta’s Threads entered the social media arena with much fanfare, quickly attracting over 100 million sign-ups in just five days.

However, the initial hype didn’t translate into long-term user retention, as the daily active user count witnessed a staggering 82% decline since its peak at 44 million users on launch day, reported CNN, citing data from Sensor Tower.

Presently, only around eight million people remain active on the platform each day, with the daily average time spent dwindling to under three minutes, down from the initial 20 minutes.

While Zuckerberg previously acknowledged the need to focus on retention and improving the platform’s basics, his rival and the owner of Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” Musk, accused Threads of committing “the cardinal sin” of boring people to death.

It wasn’t the first time Musk took a jab at Zuckerberg. In fact, during Threads’ release, Musk repeatedly called out Meta CEO of being a “copy cat” as the platform appears to function somewhat like the popular microblogging site.

Why It’s Important: Last month, it was reported that Musk’s own employees had been joining Threads – some to sniff out the competition and others because they think Meta CEO’s platform is better.

In July, it was also reported that Anas Haqqani, a senior leader in the Taliban, publicly endorsed “X” over its new competitor. Meanwhile, Meta reportedly moderated Taliban-related content across its platforms, according to a previous report.

