In a battle for social media dominance, Elon Musk seems to be amused as he touts Twitter’s “alive” and superior platform usage number compared to Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Threads, which appears to be fizzling out after initial exponential growth.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to share the numbers regarding the increase in “Total User Active Seconds” on the microblogging, saying platform usage is up by 3.5% week over week.

The data he shared on the site seems to reflect that most active users — almost 87% of people — were using the platform on mobile.

He also replied to a Twitter user who seemed to be taking a dig at people criticizing the microblogging site for being dead, with a face with tears of joy emoji.

Why It’s Important: Musk’s latest interaction came after it was reported that engagement on Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads app had experienced a notable decline in daily active users and app usage time, signaling a downturn in its initial success following its rapid acquisition of 100 million users within five days.

According to Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at Sensor Tower, despite the support of Meta and the integration with Instagram, Threads would require a more compelling value proposition than just being a Twitter alternative without Musk to sustain its momentum.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, in a move that could be interpreted as a subtle jab at Meta’s Threads, Twitter initiated payments to its creators through its ad revenue sharing program, with some individuals earning up to $37,050.

