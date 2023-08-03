Half Of RFK Jr.'s Super PAC Funded By GOP Mega Donor, Critics Label Him 'Republican Stooge'

Robert F Kennedy Jr faces backlash as a single Republican mega-donor is revealed to have funded over half of his Super Political Action Committee (PAC), The Independent reports.

The son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Robert Jr is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

His Super PAC, American Values 2024, reported $9.8 million in funding by June’s end, with over half $5 million donated by Republican donor Timothy Mellon.

Robert Jr’s campaign has drawn criticism and mockery due to the political leanings of his supporters.

"No surprise: More than half of the main RFK political action committee's revenue came from a Trump mega donor. Kennedy is a Republican stooge," Matthew Sheffield, an ex-right-wing media operative, expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite the P.A.C. receiving donations from both parties, Republican contributions significantly outweigh those from Democrats. The P.A.C.’s major donors include author and consultant Gavin De Becker, who donated $4.5 million, and Abby Rockefeller, who contributed $100,000.

A recent poll from Morning Consult shows that RFK Jr. is also attracting support from Republican supporters with his favorable rating climbing from 42% in April to 50% in July among GOP voters.

