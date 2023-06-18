Jail Time For Trump? George Conway Thinks It's A 'Substantial Possibility'

Conservative attorney George Conway expressed on Saturday that there is a "substantial possibility" that former President Donald Trump could face jail time. This comes in the wake of Trump pleading not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to block the federal government from recovering them, The Hill reports.

What Happened: Conway, a prominent critic of Trump, stated on CNN that he believes Trump will be found guilty of multiple felonies in this and other cases.

He added that a substantial sentence of incarceration is in order due to Trump’s lack of remorse and unwillingness to bear any responsibility for his misconduct.

Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly lashed out at the indictments and investigations, suggesting that there is a two-tiered justice system targeting conservatives. However, Conway dismissed this argument as "complete nonsense."

Why It Matters: Trump’s legal troubles have been a significant point of contention in recent weeks. Despite facing 37 criminal counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, Trump has continued to maintain his innocence and has called the indictment "a disgrace." He has also turned the indictment news into a fundraising opportunity for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump’s indictment has also sparked a debate within the Republican party. While some key GOP figures have defended Trump, others have expressed concern about the seriousness of the allegations. Despite the controversy, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Trump remains the preferred candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The outcome of Trump’s legal battles could have significant implications for the 2024 presidential race and the future of the Republican party.