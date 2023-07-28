During an Iowa Republican event on Friday, former President Donald Trump targeted his Republican rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, aiming to strengthen his influence in the state ahead of the upcoming caucuses in less than six months.

What Happened: At the Iowa GOP’s Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Trump and other Republican candidates for the 2024 nomination spoke. Trump, leading in the state by 30 points according to a recent Fox Business Network poll, did not hesitate to criticize DeSantis, who is seen as his main competition, The Hill reports.

"I'm here to deliver a simple message. Iowa has never had a better friend in the White House than Donald J. Trump," Trump said.

Trump also referred to DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctus,” a shorthand for a longer nickname of “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

He accused DeSantis of fighting against ethanol, which he claimed would be devastating for Iowa. "Unlike the establishment globalists in this race, I have been an unwavering warrior for ethanol, and I will remain your ethanol champion," Trump said.

"Ron DeSancuts has aggressively fought against ethanol, which I think would be devastating for Iowa. He fights against it all the time."

Why It Matters: Despite trailing Trump in the polls, DeSantis has been cautious in his criticism of the former president.

Experts suggest that DeSantis’ lack of aggression toward Trump and his less-than-memorable personality might be slowing him down in the race.

Meanwhile, Trump also referred to polls indicating his lead over President Biden in crucial swing states, while the same polls showed DeSantis lagging behind Biden. "I wouldn't take a chance on that one," Trump said.

