Kim Jong Un Flexes Banned Ballistic Missiles Before Russia's Defense Minister

Kim Jong Un met with Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, at a defense exhibition showcasing North Korea’s banned ballistic missiles on Wednesday.

What Happened: During the meeting, Kim and Shoigu toured the exhibition of new weapons and military equipment, including some of North Korea’s ballistic missiles, Reuters reported.

This meeting, the first visit by a Russian defense minister to North Korea since the fall of the Soviet Union, comes amidst North Korea’s first major opening up to the world since the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim also received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, deepening the “strategic and traditional” relations between North Korea and Russia.

Why It Matters: This meeting follows a series of recent events that have heightened tensions in the region. North Korea recently launched multiple ballistic missiles after a U.S. ballistic missile submarine arrived in a South Korean port for the first time in four decades.

Both Russia and China have defended North Korea’s missile launches at the United Nations repeatedly, blaming U.S. and South Korea for provoking Pyongyang with their joint military drills.

Meanwhile, North Korea has backed Russia’s war with Ukraine and has provided military aid, including infantry rockets and missiles.

Photo by Alexander Khitrov on Shutterstock