The U.S. said new evidence suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking again at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un for weapons and munitions to fuel the war in Ukraine.

What Happened: It added that the deal this time could be to provide Pyongyang with much-needed food and other commodities in return as North Korea faces a severe food crisis.

"We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support to Russia’s military operations against Ukraine," U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

"As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang," Kirby said, according to the report, adding, "We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions."

As a result of the sanctions imposed by Western countries, the Russian military is facing a shortage of weapons and requires additional resources to continue the war.

Kirby added that any arms deal between North Korea and Russia would violate a series of U.N. Security Council resolutions and that the U.S. would continue to monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has levied sanctions against a Slovakian person for trying to arrange the sale of more than two dozen types of North Korean weapons and munitions to Moscow to help Putin replace military equipment lost in the war.

