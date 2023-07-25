Former President Donald Trump on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with Senate Republican leaders for their lack of criticism towards President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to denounce the Senate GOP leaders for not being as critical of Biden as their House counterparts.

"Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day," Trump said.

"But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn't Republican ‘leadership' in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?" he added.

Why It Matters: House Republicans have been characterizing Biden and the Department of Justice as corrupt, citing the DOJ’s prosecution of Hunter Biden as evidence. They claim that Hunter Biden was given a too-lenient sentence, among other allegations.

Trump, who is a frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 nomination, is facing significant legal issues and potential indictments. His criticism of Biden comes on the heels of his recent comments about the president, where the ex-leader called him a “very stupid person.” In an interview, Trump stated that he had not gone after Biden as much as he could have out of respect for the presidency.

