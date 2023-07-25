'Stop Making People Feel Bad': Plastic Surgeon Lambasts Ozempic 'Shaming'

Renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry Dubrow, has called for an end to the shaming of individuals who use weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, which have been popularized by numerous celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, New York Post reports.

Stop Ozempic Shaming: Dr. Dubrow’s plea comes in the wake of his recent warning about the potential side effects of Ozempic. He argues that the stigma surrounding the drug could hinder medical professionals’ understanding of its risks and usage, as patients may feel too embarrassed to discuss side effects.

Dubrow expressed, "Here's the problem with Ozempic shaming: Nobody's admitting to being on Ozempic because of it, because it's embarrassing, right? If you don't admit it, if you don't tell your doctor about it, and you go in the hospital and they don't know, it's delaying our understanding and appreciation for how to use it."

"People have to stop making people feel bad about being on these drugs."

Ozempic and Weight Loss: Ozempic, traditionally used to treat Type 2 diabetes, has recently gained popularity as a ‘miracle’ weight-loss tool. The drug mimics a hormone derived from the small intestine, which slows down digestion and makes users feel fuller for longer, leading to weight loss.

However, Dubrow warns that the drug can have serious side effects and has made some users “very, very sick.”

He highlighted cases of pancreatitis and post-operative complications related to the drug’s effect on gastric emptying.

Ozempic. Image By Natalia Varlei On Shutterstock