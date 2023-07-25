China Outpaces US In Rapid Satellite Launch And Replacement, Threatening Space Dominance: Report

China has likely surpassed the U.S. in its ability to rapidly launch and replace satellites, particularly in the aftermath of a conflict or accident, South China Morning Post reports.
What’s the Issue: The report, published by the Centre for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University, highlights China’s development of small, mobile, solid-fuel rockets that can launch from mobile platforms.
This advancement in tactically responsive space launch (TRSL) over the past decade puts China ahead of the U.S., which has conducted only one TRSL demonstration to date.
“The United States has the most advanced space industry in the world, but it has not demonstrated a commensurate ability to launch rockets on short notice,” said Sam Bresnick, the report's co-author.
See Also: Elon Musk Says Most People On Earth Have No Idea About Tesla FSD, Cars Can Drive Themselves
Why It Matters: The ability to quickly replace damaged or destroyed satellites is a key component of space resilience. While the U.S. remains ahead in most measures, it lags behind in quick launch capability, a critical factor if satellites were under attack.
Read Next: Big Short Investor Sees No Recession Evidence, Market Will Continue To Melt Up
Space Satellite Photo by Andrei Armiagov on Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari
The GPT-4 Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.