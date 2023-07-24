Elon Musk Says 'Most People On Earth Have No Idea' About Tesla FSD: 'Cars Can Drive Themselves'

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA expressed his surprise at the lack of awareness about the capabilities of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology among the general public.

What Happened: Andrej Karpathy, former Director of Artificial Intelligence and Autopilot Vision at Tesla, shared his parents’ experience with ChatGPT, an advanced language model developed by OpenAI, on Twitter. Karpathy currently works at OpenAI.

“I introduced my parents to ChatGPT today. They never heard about it, had trouble signing up, and were completely mindblown that such a thing exists or how it works or how to use it. Fun reminder that I live in a bubble,” said Karpathy in a tweet.

Responding to Karpathy’s tweet, Musk drew a parallel with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. He stated, “Same happens with Tesla FSD. I forget that most people on Earth have no idea cars can drive themselves.”

Musk’s tweet highlighted that many people are unaware that cars can drive themselves, a feature central to Tesla’s FSD technology.

The tweet comes in the wake of Tesla’s recent announcements about the future of its FSD technology, including a one-off amnesty for customers to transfer their FSD software to a new vehicle and the upcoming release of FSD version 12, which Musk has stated will not be a beta version.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Sporting Clever Disguise Masquerading As Ford F-150

Why It Matters: The tweet and recent announcements highlight the ongoing efforts by Tesla to promote and improve its FSD technology. Despite the company’s claims of safety and efficacy, the technology has faced scrutiny and criticism.

However, Tesla maintains that its vehicles equipped with Autopilot and FSD are safer than the average U.S. vehicle. The company is also in early discussions to license its self-driving technology to a major automaker, further emphasizing its commitment to advancing autonomous driving technology.

Read Next: Why Tesla’s Cybertruck Can Become A $30 Billion Business Overnight

Image via Shutterstock