'Big Short' Investor Sees No Recession Evidence: 'Market Will Continue To Melt Up'

Steve Eisman, the investor known for his prediction of the 2008 economic crisis, portrayed by Steve Carell in the movie “The Big Short,” sees no signs of an impending recession, Business Insider reports.

Eisman’s Market Outlook: Eisman, the Neuberger Berman portfolio manager, said, “So far, there’s no evidence of a recession. So as long as there’s no evidence of recession, I think the market will probably continue to melt up — people are chasing.”

However, he notes the possibility of more economic tightening and that three more hikes might be coming son. The Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle, Eisman believes the market will continue to rally as long as there’s no recession in sight.

AI-Linked Stocks and Market Broadening: Eisman also commented on the strength of AI-linked stocks, suggesting they will continue to gain as long as interest doesn’t climb too far up. He sees a possible correction at some point.

“The bigger issue for me is that, at this point, AI only benefits a handful of very, very large companies,” he said.

