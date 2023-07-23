This Week In AI: Wall Street, Cancer Cure And Big Tech's AI Developments

This week in artificial intelligence was marked by the potential of AI replacing Wall Street traders, the use of AI in cancer treatment, President Joe Biden‘s playful comment about AI, Mark Zuckerberg‘s decision to open up Meta’s LLaMA 2 to developers, and Apple’s work on AI tools. Let’s dive into the details.

AI Could Replace Wall Street Traders

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in a hypothetical investment portfolio challenge against leading U.S. equity funds, has shown promising results. Ten weeks into the experiment, the AI-curated portfolio managed to maintain its competitive stance in the top five, with Tesla Inc TSLA being the crown jewel of the portfolio. This experiment contributes to the ongoing conversation about AI's role in finance. Read the full article here.

AI Might Be the Miracle Cure to Cancer

A new AI tool, CHARM, can swiftly decode a tumor’s DNA to determine its molecular identity during surgery. This process, which can currently take several days to a few weeks, is vital for informing critical surgical decisions. CHARM has demonstrated a 93% accuracy rate in distinguishing tumors with specific molecular mutations and classifying the three major types of gliomas. Read the full article here.

President Biden’s Playful Comment About AI

During a meeting with seven tech leaders at the White House, President Joe Biden humorously declared, “I am an AI,” while pushing for regulations to govern the use of artificial intelligence. The president warned that unchecked AI could pose a threat to democracy and highlighted his previous executive order that prohibits the development of algorithms that discriminate based on race. Read the full article here.

Mark Zuckerberg Opens Up Meta’s LLaMA 2 to Developers

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, announced plans to make the company's latest and most advanced AI technology, known as LLaMA 2, available to developers and software enthusiasts around the world free of charge. This move could trigger a frenzy among AI developers seeking alternatives to proprietary software sold by rivals like Google. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Work on AI Tools

Apple Inc AAPL is reportedly working on artificial intelligence tools that could challenge those of OpenAI Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, and others. The company has built its framework to create large language models or the AI-based systems at the heart of new offerings like ChatGPT and Google's Bard. Read the full article here.

