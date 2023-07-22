On Friday, President Joe Biden humorously declared, "I am an AI," while pushing for regulations to govern the use of artificial intelligence.

What Happened: During a meeting with seven tech leaders at the White House, Biden emphasized the need for regulations to manage the use of AI.

The president warned that unchecked AI could pose a threat to democracy and highlighted his previous executive order that prohibits the development of algorithms that discriminate based on race.

"If any of you think I'm Abe Lincoln, blame it on the AI," the 80-year-old president said.

"We must be clear-eyed and vigilant about the threats emerging technologies can pose — don't have to — but can pose to our democracy and our values."

Why It Matters: This move comes as part of a broader effort by Team Biden to mitigate the risks associated with AI.

Seven tech giants, including Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com, Inc and Microsoft Corporation, have pledged to adhere to voluntary guidelines aimed at ensuring the safety, security and trustworthiness of their AI technologies.

Microsoft president Brad Smith, Google's president of global affairs Kent Walker, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Inflection AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg, OpenAI president Greg Brockman and Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky joined Biden for AI talks.

These companies have also committed to prioritizing research on societal risks posed by AI systems, including avoiding harmful bias and discrimination, and protecting privacy.

"In the weeks ahead, I'm gonna continue to take executive action to help America lead the way toward responsible innovation," Biden vowed, adding, "We're gonna work with both parties to develop appropriate legislation and regulation."

