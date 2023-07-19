Omnicom, Interactive Brokers And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Amarin Corporation plc AMRN shares dipped 16.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Amarin named Patrick Holt as President and CEO. The company announced reorganization and reduction of 30% of non-sales roles.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares declined 14% to $2.77 in pre-market after the company disclosed plans to sell $600 million worth of stock in a private placement.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK shares fell 9.1% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC shares declined 6.8% to $91.26 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat second-quarter sales.

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY shares fell 6.4% to $9.42 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Joby Aviation from Neutral to Underweight and raised the price target from $5 to $6.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR shares declined 5.1% to $81.89 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.

