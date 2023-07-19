Tesla, Goldman Sachs And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Wall Street expects The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to post quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $10.84 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.2% to $337.80 in after-hours trading.

ASML Holding N.V. ASML reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter and raised its full-year sales guidance. ASML shares gained 0.3% to close at $757.03 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting Tesla, Inc. TSLA to have earned 81 cents per share on revenue of $24.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $292.69 in after-hours trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported downbeat results for the second quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport shares gained 2.3% to $192.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. NFLX to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 1.2% to $480.70 in after-hours trading.

