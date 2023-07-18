Chopped Fingertip Mailed To Macron's Elysee Palace Raises Alarm Amid Public Discontent In France

In a shocking turn of events, a severed finger was delivered to the official residence of the French President, the Elysee Palace, sparking a police investigation, CNN reports.

Investigation Underway

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that the package contained “a piece of a finger, a fingertip it seems.” The police have opened a case for a “threat of a crime or offense against an elected official.”

Context of the Incident

The incident comes at a time when President Emmanuel Macron‘s government has been grappling with public discontent over a controversial pension reform plan and the police killing of a teenager in the outskirts of Paris.

