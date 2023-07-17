Tesla Of AI Or 'Truth Social' Of Chatbots: Dilemma Of Elon Musk's New Venture xAI

Elon Musk‘s latest venture, xAI, aims to become the Tesla of artificial intelligence (AI) — a household name synonymous with cutting-edge technology. However, skeptics see the risk of it becoming the ‘Truth Social’ of chatbots, a right-leaning alternative that fails to take off, Politico reports.

Musk’s Vision

Musk, who has described his Twitter takeover as a bid to stop the "woke mind virus," launched xAI last week, extending his campaign against progressive mores into an emerging, politically charged technology.

This move cements his status as the de facto leader of a faction of Silicon Valley libertarians that have increasingly aligned with Republicans.

Industry Reactions

However, amidst ongoing debates over AI bias and potential existential risks to humanity, skeptics in Washington and the tech world question whether Musk's new firm could nudge the trajectory of the technology's development in a libertarian direction, or if it will ever get off the ground.

Future Prospects

Despite the controversies, some experts have not dismissed Musk’s ideas outright, citing the impressive technical credentials of xAI's starting team, which includes veterans of Google and OpenAI. These factors could potentially help xAI become a household name in AI, akin to Tesla in the automotive industry.

