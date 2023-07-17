Apple Challenges Google Maps' Reign As Users Warm Up To The Once-Disliked Product

Despite its rocky start in 2012, Apple Maps has made significant strides in its user experience, winning over some users from its main competitor, Google Maps, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Overcoming Initial Setbacks: Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, had to issue an apology after the app’s launch due to numerous errors and inaccuracies. However, after years of improvements, users and analysts now praise the app for its clear public transit directions and visually appealing design.

User Experience: Jason Rabinowitz, an airline-industry analyst, switched back to iPhone in 2015 and was pleasantly surprised by Apple Maps’ transit features.

“Apple Maps suggests creative, faster routes and manages the unpredictability of subway outages better than Google does,” he said.

Competing with Google Maps: Despite the majority of U.S. iPhone users having Alphabet Inc‘s Google Maps installed, Apple Maps’ deep integration with iOS and improved user experience have led to increased usage.

Peter Ramsey, a user-experience consultant, noted, “As the experience of Apple Maps improved, there was less incentive to make that default-breaking action.”

Design Appeal: Users have praised Apple Maps for its clean design and easy-to-read directions.

“Apple’s really good at making things look pretty,” said one user.

