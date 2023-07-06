Does Mark Zuckerberg's Threads Have Elon Musk In Knots Even Before The Cage Fight?

In what is shaping up to be an electrifying showdown reminiscent of a "cage match," Meta Platforms Inc.'s META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has wasted no time in taunting Elon Musk on "Threads," but the tech billionaire is far from throwing in the towel.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Meta unveiled its decentralized social media platform, Threads and since it went live Zuckerberg has been actively engaging with numerous users.

Unsurprisingly, some users have drawn parallels between the new Meta platform and its biggest rival, Twitter.

Lo and behold, suddenly it appears that Meta CEO is landing back-to-back virtual and not-so-subtle punches on the microblogging site. Here are some examples.

Adding fuel to the fire, Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in over a decade, that too, to take a dig at Twitter and Musk.

However, despite the taunt onslaught and what appears to be an overwhelming response to the new social media platform, Musk doesn't seem to showing any sign of surrender. In fact, he is landing his own set of punches using the site the tech billionaire purchased for $44 billion last year.

Threads already has over 7.5 million users.

Why It's Important: As individuals flock to the platform Threads, the question of whether it can surpass Twitter’s long-term popularity remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, those who were eagerly anticipating the much-awaited clash between Musk and Zuck can find solace in this development, as it serves as an enticing glimpse of what lies ahead.

