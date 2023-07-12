Georgia's Grand Jury Sworn In To Weigh Trump's 2020 Election Overturn Efforts

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Atlanta was sworn in to consider charges against former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election, CNN reports.

What Happened: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021, following Trump’s pressure campaign targeting Georgia election officials, the governor, lawmakers, and prosecutors to overturn his defeat in the Peach State.

The investigation expanded over the years, covering a wide array of potential crimes. Willis is expected to present her case before one of the two new grand juries, potentially as soon as next month.

In a letter addressed to local police, Willis had previously notified them that potential charges would be announced within the timeframe of July 11 to Sept. 1.

See Also: Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Spills The Beans On Family: Donald Jr. Is A ‘F***-Up’ And ‘Ivanka…Will Script Out’ Everything

Why It Matters: This development comes amidst a series of legal challenges for Trump. He recently requested a federal court to postpone scheduling a date for his criminal trial concerning the handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago residence.

In addition, the Department of Justice is reportedly ready to pursue indictments against several individuals connected to Trump’s circle and could possibly bring additional charges against the former president.

Despite facing multiple legal challenges, an indictment or a conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024. He has already been indicted twice this year in other cases, facing 34 felony charges in New York state court and 37 felony charges in federal court in Florida.

Read Next: Trump Ally Roger Stone Joins Ex-President On Flight To Las Vegas After Iowa Campaign Stop

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.