The political strategist and provocateur Roger Stone, who Donald Trump once pardoned for multiple felony convictions, was seen accompanying the former president on Friday.

What Happened: Stone reportedly joined his longtime ally during a campaign stop in Iowa and a flight to Las Vegas aboard Trump's private plane, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Trump, on Friday, visited Iowa's Council Bluffs to kickstart his “Farmers for Trump” coalition. Although Roger Stone was present at the event, he did not address the audience from the stage, the report added.

Though Stone has not officially served as an adviser to Trump, his involvement in the events leading up to the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 drew the attention of the House Select Committee during its investigation last year. The committee pointed out Stone’s connection with leaders of extremist groups, including a leader of the Oath Keepers, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May for seditious conspiracy charges.

In late December 2020, he had a conversation with Trump, even after already been recorded using inflammatory language in footage captured by a documentary crew. "I said f*** the voting, get right to the violence," Stone said.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Stone was convicted in federal court on seven counts, including witness tampering and making false statements, for obstructing the congressional investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign and its connections to Russia. He was sentenced to over three years in federal prison. However, Trump later commuted Stone’s sentence and eventually granted him a full pardon.

