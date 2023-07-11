Former President Donald Trump on Monday requested a federal court to postpone scheduling a date for his criminal trial concerning the handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago residence.

What Happened: Trump calling the government's proposal "unrealistic," argued that the unique nature of the case necessitates "a measured consideration and timeline," Bloomberg reported.

The former president’s legal team filed a response in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida after the Department of Justice’s requested to delay the start of the trial by nearly four months to mid-December.

"There is simply no question any trial of this action during the pendency of a presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election and, importantly, the ability of the defendants to obtain a fair trial," the lawyers wrote.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, had initially set the start date for the former president’s criminal trial on Aug. 14. However, given the complexity of the case and the need for sufficient preparation time, it was widely anticipated that the trial would be postponed to a later date.

This came after Trump's butler Walt Nauta also requested a delay in his hearing scheduled for Friday in the classified documents case. Nauta's request was strongly opposed by special counsel Jack Smith, who deemed the postponement "unnecessary."

The former president pleaded not guilty in May to 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents, about 300 of which were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence last year by the FBI.

