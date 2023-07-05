Meta Threads Vs. Twitter: Will Zuckerberg's New App Make Elon Musk Sweat?

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META decentralized social media platform, "Threads," has been live for a few hours now and it has reportedly garnered up to two million sign-ups already. While Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to be having the time of his life, netizens are questioning whether Elon Musk should be worried about this new Twitter alternative or not.

What Happened: Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, the microblogging site has undoubtedly gone through drastic changes. From mass layoffs to an unexpected return of banned accounts like former U.S. President Donald Trump's — Musk's journey as Twitter CEO was unquestionably eventful.

Additionally, the tech billionaire's decision to monetize the coveted blue checkmark and subsequent introduction of features that were inclined to benefit paid users ended up making him the leader of a chaotic social media regime.

See Also: Why People Might Leave Elon Musk’s Twitter For Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads

This prompted the rise of several Twitter alternatives including Mastodon and Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky.

However, unlike these two platforms, Meta's Threads allow users to sign in using their Instagram accounts — a development Benzinga previously reported citing Matt Navarra. It also verified users to import Instagram's signature blue checkmark.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Zuckerberg believes that Threads can surpass Twitter and attract a user base of one billion people, stating that the microblogging site had the opportunity to achieve this but failed to capitalize on it.

He also posted on Musk's Twitter for the first time in 11 years.

However, despite Zuckerberg's optimism, users who have started migrating to Threads or signed up for the platform have given mixed reviews. While some firmly believe that the tech billionaire should be worried about its latest alternative, other say that Threads still have a long way to go.

Here are some top reactions:

Some users are also complaining about the app being glitchy, however, it is likely the new app syndrome. Meanwhile, it appears, Zuckerberg has taken a leaf out of Musk's book as he is actively engaging with netizens, celebrities and influencers on Threads alike.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Here’s How To Get Your Instagram Threads Invite With These Secret Codes